LGBTQ Allyship will host its 5th LGBTQ housing conference, House of Queer: “Let’s Build! Housing, Community, and Support” at Highline College this coming Saturday, Nov. 2.

It will include:

LGBTQ Renters’ Rights – hosted by LGBTQ Allyship

Take the INITIATIVE: Utilizing Voter Power in Kent (Just Cause) – hosted by Rev. Jimmie James

SKC LGBTQ Housing Justice Campaign

Crowd-sourced Housing Alternatives – hosted by Alanna

This conference is being organized by our 2019 LGBTQ Housing Leadership Institute cohort and we are looking for workshops that address their chosen theme: “Let’s Build! Housing, Community and Support” as an opportunity to bring the LGBTQ+ community together to discuss housing access, affordability, and safety as it pertains to the particular needs of LGBTQ+ folx. This conference is designed to continue dialogue within LGBTQ communities who have been and are actively impacted by the housing crisis in Seattle and King County. We will build a base of knowledge, coalitions, and actions for LGBTQ housing equity!

We will be hosting workshops on community driven and community owned models of support, panels on queer and trans intergenerational housing issues and solutions, and share with each other about what actions we, as a community, can do to build safe and secure housing for LGBTQ+ people in King County. We want you to join with you in creating a space for intergenerational dialogue, artistic expression, knowledge building and community networking to support advocacy and action around LGBTQ+ housing justice in our shared community!

** There will be breakfast, snacks and lunch provided to all attendees!! Vegan and gluten free options included 🙂