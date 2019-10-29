SPONSORED :

Have you heard about the newest apartment community construction near Southcenter? In a location designed to simplify the lives of active adults 55+, Marvelle is a marvel of thoughtful planning and intentional design connected around making life easier, happier and healthier. Simultaneously, the community will provide plenty of opportunities to connect within their welcoming retreat.

Marvelle Southcenter is a brand new luxury apartment community opening in early 2020, optimized for active 55 + seniors. The community features high quality finishes and amenities, as well as floorplans ranging from studio to one and two bedroom homes. Marvelle boasts extra touches you might not have considered, such as an on-site Bistro and Coffee Bar, Theater, Great Room and Connect Hub designed for conversing and gathering while taking advantage of the Wi-Fi equipped space.

The community displays a modern vision of mature living, meant to provide a maintenance and worry-free lifestyle. The Marvelle concept encompasses five star services and facilities to celebrate your mind, body and soul. Within the modern apartment community, you can enjoy concierge services, weekly social events and lectures, fitness classes, massage and spa services, and so much more. With so many social events and gathering spaces, Marvelle is guaranteed to inspire and create a sense of belonging. In it’s essence, Marvelle offers not just a place to live, but a whole lifestyle to be enjoyed by those fortunate to call the community home. Now is the time to reserve and be one of the first to experience this select location as it opens in January 2020.

Finally, there’s a perfect place where you can focus on your interests, discover new hobbies, bond with new friends, and so much more – take a look:

The Marvelle Welcome Center is open Monday–Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Experience a beautifully decorated one-bedroom model which allows visitors to immerse themselves in a vision of their “next chapter” apartment home.

Call 888-304-4900 or email [email protected] today to schedule a personal tour and discovery session with a member of their friendly staff. There’s nothing to lose in discovering all that Marvelle has to offer… well, nothing but home maintenance and work, that is! We invite you to discover how to simplify your life and energize your lifestyle at Marvelle Southcenter.

More info here: https://www.marvellesc.com

Marvelle at Southcenter is located at 406 Baker Boulevard, STE 160, Tukwila, WA 98188: