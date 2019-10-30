With the winter chill in the air, volunteers are collecting warm coats for local children who need them – and the these volunteers include members of the Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park, as well as the South King Firefighters Foundation, who have joined forces on a coat drive.

Community members can help by donating new or gently-used outerwear in children’s or adult sizes.

“We encourage you to clean out your closets, look for sales, or shop a local secondhand store,” says Jan Magnuson, community service co-chair for the Des Moines/Normandy Park Rotary Club. “Our goal is to make an impact in the lives of 500+ kids.”

You can drop off coats or jackets now through November 20 at the following locations:

Print Place – 22207 7th Ave, Des Moines

B&E Meats – 22501 Marine View Dr. S, Des Moines

Highline Public Schools – 15675 Ambaum Blvd SW, Burien

Vitality Chiropractic – 22504 Marine View Dr. S, Des Moines

Des Moines Police Department – 21904 11th Ave S, Des Moines

Coats will be distributed to children at local schools November 25-27, just before Thanksgiving break.