Highline Public School’s graduation rate is up for the sixth year in a row – the class of 2019 graduated at 83.3 percent, an increase of more than two points over last year and 20 points since 2013.

Dr. Enfield announced the graduate rate increase at her annual State of Our Schools address on Tuesday morning, Oct. 29, 2019.

“Our belief in our students and our staff’s dedication to our bold goals are paying off. We are showing the world what our students are capable of when we hold them to high expectations. I could not be prouder!” Enfield said.

Graduation rates continue to rise for all student groups, with students of color seeing the greatest gains: