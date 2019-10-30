Mount Rainier High School was put into into lockdown at Noon on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, due to a report of a possible gun in a student’s backpack.

Des Moines Police say they put the school into lockdown out of an abundance of caution, and conducted a search of the school without incident.

Police and security responded and found no threat on campus, and the lockdown was lifted around 12:30 p.m.

“As a precaution, we have additional security presence on campus,” Highline Public Schools Chief Communications Officer Catherine Carbone Roger told The Waterland Blog.

The lockdown was lifted and the school is back to normal.

Des Moines Police will continue to investigate.

Mount Rainier High is located at 22450 19th Ave S.: