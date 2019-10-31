The public is invited to learn about a study of impacts of Sea-Tac Airport on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Burien City Hall.

This free, open meeting will run from 7 – 9 p.m.

The 2018 Washington State Legislature adopted an operating budget requiring the Department of Commerce to contract for a study of the Sea-Tac International Airport.

This comprehensive study documents the current and on-going effects of the operations of the airport.

The study must be submitted to the Legislature by June 1, 2020.

The area for the study is SeaTac, Burien, Des Moines, Federal Way, Normandy Park, and Tukwila. Each city is represented by two individuals: one who is city staff and one public representative. The Port of Seattle is also a member of the Committee.

The contractor selected to conduct the study is Stantec Services, Inc. out of Texas.