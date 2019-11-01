By Andrea H. Reay

President/CEO of the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

Lighting the Way

My first “job” after I graduated from the University of Washington School of Drama was an internship at the Seattle Repertory Theatre. As an intern, I spent a lot of time in the theatre, learning and soaking up every piece of information I could. There was a quote engraved on the wall of the lobby of the Leo K. Theatre from Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure: “Heaven doth with us as we with torches do, Not light them for themselves; for if our virtues did not go forth of us, ’twere all alike as if we had them not.” That quote was a constant reminder then, and now, that the most sincere and deepest of challenges is to find what is the best within us and to share that with the world.

As an organization, we value and promote the gifts of our members and our community. We know that sometimes it’s hard to keep that torch burning bright and that is why every year we take the time to honor the very best and brightest in our community with our Business Awards. We know how valuable and important it is to recognize and thank all the amazing individuals and businesses who consistently go above and beyond to help make our Chamber and our community strong and vibrant. It is why we strive to expand the collaborative culture in our region because we know the benefits of working alongside one another.

Awards Dinner & Silent Auction will be Friday, Nov. 8

We hope you will join us on Friday, November 8th at 6 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza – Seattle Airport, 17338 International Boulevard in SeaTac, as we gather to recognize and celebrate the businesses, organizations, and leaders who help to make our region the brightest in the Puget Sound.

Thank you to our host the Crowne Plaza – Seattle Airport, and our sponsors: Alaska Airlines, Alexander Party Rentals, BECU, Burien Trophy Awards & Engraving, Crain Photography, Hudson’s Portrait Design, Louise Strander, The Renton Printery, and Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority.

Not only will we be offering our gratitude to the best and brightest in our community, but we’ll also be raising money to support our youth program with the Chamber’s Success Foundation. Guests at this event will have an opportunity to meet and greet our students and look towards our future as well as enjoy a festive celebration. The event will include a silent auction, wine toss, dessert dash, major league sports tickets, fine jewelry, a raffle for 2 tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines flies, and so much more!

A huge thank you to all our members for your constant support and dedication throughout the history of our organization. Thank you to our passionate Board of Directors, staff, and volunteers. We hope to celebrate with you and thank you in person!

If you’re able to join us, please register here:

https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com/events/details/awards-dinner-silent-auction-2916