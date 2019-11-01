The Seattle Channel this week released a video entitled ‘UFOs: Do you believe?’ that features an interview with local filmmaker Steve Edmiston, who talks about ‘The Maury Island Incident’:

“Are we alone in the universe? It’s a question humans have considered for millennia. Some Washington residents have no question in their mind after witnessing unexplained phenomena. Hear from two locals who describe similar UFO sightings. A former NASA scientist who investigates these claims takes both stories seriously, but he remains skeptical of what’s behind unidentified aerial phenomena. Feliks Banel has much more on the search for the truth.”

Watch the full ~6 minute video below (Edmiston appears around the 2:35 mark):