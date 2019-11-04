Brown Bear Car Wash will offer FREE washes to all current or former members of the military on Veterans Day – Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

The free ““Beary Clean” washes will be available at Brown Bear’s 26 tunnel wash locations (including in Des Moines) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The offer operates on an honor system and no verification or documentation is required. Drivers should identify themselves as a current or former member of the military to the wash attendant upon arrival. See www.brownbear.com for a list of Brown Bear’s automated tunnel wash locations.

Seattle-based, family-owned Brown Bear will also donate $1 for each car washed on Veterans Day to support Puget Sound Honor Flight and its mission of transporting Western Washington war veterans to visit memorials in Washington, D.C.

Brown Bear is a proud partner in Grace For Vets, an international program uniting the car wash industry each year by listing participating car washes that are honoring veterans with a free car wash on Veterans Day.

