From our sister site The SeaTac Blog:

On Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht announced that the alleged Oct. 19 takeover robbery of Bob’s Burgers & Teriyaki in SeaTac was actually a hoax.

Police say that all the people involved in the faked incident were all in on it, including the business owner.

The motive was apparently to help a suspect in the incident obtain a new visa.

The investigation is continuing, and no suspects are in custody yet.

As we previously reported, on Saturday night, Oct. 19, 2019 at 9:06 p.m., police said that a customer showed up at Bob’s Burger’s, (20054 International Blvd.), and saw multiple people on the floor tied up and saw two males fleeing the scene. The customer called 911.

SeaTac Police responded and found multiple people inside the business tied up, including employees and customers. The victims described told police that they had been robbed by at least two males, wearing masks, with at least one of them armed with a handgun. After tying up the people inside the store, the victims say the suspects demanded money from them and sexually assaulted two of the female customers.

On Oct. 24, police released a photo of a suspected truck used in the faked robbery.

On Monday, Johanknecht held a press conference where she discussed the hoax: