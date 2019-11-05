Last Sunday’s Des Moines Legacy Foundation’s 20th annual Bayside Brunch FUNdraiser was all about high school days, and it raised over $30,000!

The entire first floor at Anthony’s restaurant was filled with cheerleaders, graduation caps and gowns, athletes, prom dates and much more.

As one guest said:

“This is a magical event and a magical day!”

And it was magical to see the continued support from 100 guests, who with their generosity and care for the Des Moines community raised $12,375 for recreation programs for low income youth, and a little over $18,000 for senior services and programs in Des Moines.

The Legacy Foundation RAH RAH’s its 2019 sponsors:

Snure Law

Marks and Marks CPA’s

Des Moines Yacht Club First Mates

Judson Park Retirement Community

Stafford Healthcare

Wesley Homes-Des Moines

All Seattle Web Design

The Waterland Blog

Comfort Keepers

Noel Morgan / Sue Padden

The 2019 Legacy High Homecoming King and Queen were guests Mark Eder and Catherine Carbone Rogers.

As always, the staff at Anthony’s restaurant – who volunteer their time for this annual event – went all out with excellent service, excellent food, and excellent support.

“It is wonderful folks like those who attend Bayside Brunch who help the Des Moines Legacy Foundation continue their mission into their 22nd year, to make Des Moines a better community through parks, recreation, senior services and the arts.”

For more info or to donate online, visit http://desmoineslegacy.org.

Photos courtesy Des Moines Legacy Foundation