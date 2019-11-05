The first round of results for Tuesday’s (Nov. 5, 2019) General Election were released, and early returns are favoring JC Harris, Jeremy Nutting and Rob Back for three Des Moines City Council seats.

Of note, challenger JC Harris currently leads incumbent Luisa Bangs by just 49 votes, or 1.28 percent. Incumbent Back is ahead of challenger Anthony Martinelli by just 62 votes.

City of Des Moines:

Ballots Counted: 4,231

* Registered Voters: 18,045

23.44 %

Council Position No. 2:

Luisa Bangs: 1,893 • 49.23 %

JC Harris: 1,942 • 50.51 %

Write-in: 10 • 0.26 %

Council Position No. 4:

Jeremy Nutting: 2,190 • 57.18 %

Susan White: 1,635 • 42.69 %

Write-in: 5 • 0.13 %

Council Position No. 6: