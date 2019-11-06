The second round of results for Tuesday’s (Nov. 5, 2019) General Election were released Wednesday afternoon, and two challengers are gaining traction – JC Harris extended his lead over Luisa Bangs, and Anthony Martinelli is gaining on Rob Back.

Challenger Harris has extended his lead over incumbent Bangs to 112 votes (up from 49 initially), and incumbent Back’s lead over challenger Anthony Martinelli is now down to just 15 votes (down from 62).

Susan White is down 633 votes to Jeremy Nutting (up from 555 initially).

City of Des Moines:

Ballots Counted: 4,736

* Registered Voters: 18,045

26.24 % counted

Council Position No. 2:

Luisa Bangs: 2,086 • 48.58 %

JC Harris: 2,198 • 51.19%

Council Position No. 4:

Jeremy Nutting: 2,449 • 57.34 %

Susan White: 1,816 • 42.52%

Council Position No. 6: