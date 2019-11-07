Local lawyer/filmmaker/activist Steve Edmiston confirmed that he has been appointed by Governor Inslee to be one of two statewide citizen representatives on the new Commercial Aviation Coordination Commission (CACC).

Edmiston will be one of 15 total voting representatives.

Non-voting representatives on the CACC include Senator Karen Keiser and Representative Tina Orwall, both original proponents of the legislation to establish the CACC.

Edmiston has previously been appointed to the Washington State Commerce Department Aviation Impact Study Technical Committee; the Des Moines Aviation Advisory Committee; and prior to the suspensions of participation by Des Moines, Burien, and Federal Way, the StART (Sea-Tac Airport Round Table). Edmiston is an active supporter of the new League of Quiet Skies Voters, and he is also the creator of the documentary film, The Briefing Project, currently in production.

As previously reported here, the newly created public commission, tasked with identifying where the state’s next commercial airport should be located, held its first organizational meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission (CACC) was created by the Legislature to ensure Washington can meet future commercial aviation demands.

The commission’s recommendations are due to the Legislature by January 2022.

In addition to recommending a new primary commercial airport, the commission will recommend additional ways to accommodate capacity needs at other airports. The commission will narrow down potential airport sites based on previous research as well as factors such as airspace, local land use, environmental impacts, market demand and community input.

The commission’s first meeting, on the state Capitol Campus in Olympia from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include discussion of the administrative process, goals of the group and previous aviation studies. The meeting is open to the public, but will not include a public comment period.

The CACC’s 15 voting and 11 nonvoting members include representatives from the aviation industry, airport communities, freight industry, state and local agencies and elected officials. The Washington State Department of Transportation will provide the commission technical assistance and staff support from its Aviation Division.