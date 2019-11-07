The third round of results for Tuesday’s (Nov. 5, 2019) General Election were released Thursday, and JC Harris has jumped out to a 100 vote lead over incumbent Luisa Bangs.
- Anthony Martinelli has taken the lead over incumbent Rob Back by 56 votes (previously Back was ahead by 15).
- Nutting’s lead over Susan White is now 745 votes (up from 633).
City of Des Moines
Ballots Counted: 5,581
* Registered Voters: 18,051
30.92 %
Council Position No. 2:
- Luisa Bangs: 2,464 • 48.88 %
- JC Harris: 2,564 • 50.86 %
- Write-in: 13 • 0.26 %
Council Position No. 4:
- Jeremy Nutting: 2,870 • 57.37 %
- Susan White: 2,125 • 42.47 %
- Write-in: 8 • 0.16 %
Council Position No. 6:
- Rob Back: 2,460 • 49.28 %
- Anthony Martinelli: 2,516 • 50.40 %
- Write-in: 16 • 0.32 %
Recent Comments