The third round of results for Tuesday’s (Nov. 5, 2019) General Election were released Thursday, and JC Harris has jumped out to a 100 vote lead over incumbent Luisa Bangs.

  • Anthony Martinelli has taken the lead over incumbent Rob Back by 56 votes (previously Back was ahead by 15).
  • Nutting’s lead over Susan White is now 745 votes (up from 633).

City of Des Moines

Ballots Counted: 5,581

* Registered Voters: 18,051

30.92 %

Council Position No. 2:

  • Luisa Bangs: 2,464 • 48.88 %
  • JC Harris: 2,564 • 50.86 %
  • Write-in: 13 • 0.26 %

Council Position No. 4:

  • Jeremy Nutting: 2,870 • 57.37 %
  • Susan White: 2,125 • 42.47 %
  • Write-in: 8 • 0.16 %

Council Position No. 6:

  • Rob Back: 2,460 • 49.28 %
  • Anthony Martinelli: 2,516 • 50.40 %
  • Write-in: 16 • 0.32 %