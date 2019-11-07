The third round of results for Tuesday’s (Nov. 5, 2019) General Election were released Thursday, and JC Harris has jumped out to a 100 vote lead over incumbent Luisa Bangs.

Anthony Martinelli has taken the lead over incumbent Rob Back by 56 votes (previously Back was ahead by 15).

Nutting’s lead over Susan White is now 745 votes (up from 633).

City of Des Moines

Ballots Counted: 5,581

* Registered Voters: 18,051

30.92 %

Council Position No. 2:

Luisa Bangs: 2,464 • 48.88 %

JC Harris: 2,564 • 50.86 %

Write-in: 13 • 0.26 %

Council Position No. 4:

Jeremy Nutting: 2,870 • 57.37 %

Susan White: 2,125 • 42.47 %

Write-in: 8 • 0.16 %

Council Position No. 6: