Big Changes to the King County Flood Control District The King County Flood Control District has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in public safety and help undo environmental damage throughout King County. I recently announced that I’ve asked to serve as Chair of the Flood District Board of Supervisors in the year ahead to act on this opportunity and oversee implementation of major reforms, including: Fundamentally re-orienting the work of the district to prioritize multi-benefit flood projects that restore habitat and water quality. Making systemic changes to better ensure all parts of King County—not just major river systems—benefit from the work of the district ; and

; and Improving the budget process by increasing transparency and alignment with our adopted policies. Early actions I propose include: Doubling our salmon habitat investment by doubling our annual contribution to Watershed Resource Inventory Areas (WRIAs ).

). Providing significant funding for three new county-wide flood management initiatives that benefit the environment: Urban Streams Culvert Replacement Coastal Erosion

Increasing Access to Transit in Renton Every city in South King County deserves access to public transportation—which is why I'm excited about the Renton Access to Transit Study, released by King County Metro Transit earlier this month. I requested this study so that the King County Council and other public transportation stakeholders could understand the City of Renton's transportation needs in order to better serve Renton with more accessible transportation options. The study identifies ways to improve and expand public transit infrastructure and service throughout the city. To read through specific findings and recommendations, you can access the study here. Renton Town Hall in December On December 4th, join me at the Renton Senior Activity Center at 6pm for a Town Hall about exciting transportation changes coming to the City of Renton. It will also be an opportunity to have a discussion with Rob Gannon, General Manager of King County Metro Transit, and Peter Rogoff, CEO of Sound Transit, who will join me to answer questions and share information about updates to bus routes, access to transit improvements, upcoming opportunities and more.

District 5