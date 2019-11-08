SPONSORED: Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding six Open Houses this weekend!
The first Open House is located steps from the Beach and Normandy Park Swim Club on a large lush corner lot:
Large light filled kitchen with stainless appliances, white shaker cabinets and sun-filled breakfast nook.
The living room has a beautiful wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors.
Daylight basement with huge laundry room, rec room and outside entry.
Bring all your toys!
Huge 3 car detached garage with carport, circular drive and ample driveway space.
Lot A beach rights
WHEN:
- Saturday, Nov. 9: Noon – 4 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 10: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 1104 SW Shorebrook Drive, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $700,000
- MLS Number: 1528932
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 1.75
- Year Built: 1954
- Approximate House SqFt: 2,760 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 15,156 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Security System
PHOTOS:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Next up is a captivating and charming Ballard Bungalow:
This home has been renovated while maintaining its period charm.
Entire main floor has very good natural light.
Hardwood floors with dark inlays throughout the main.
Dining room and living room feature beautiful built-ins.Over-sized kitchen with spacious eating bar.Both bathrooms have been updated.
Downstairs boasts a large bonus room and a dedicated den area.
Dream, flat backyard with shed.
Ideal location is just minutes from the heart of Ballard.
Must see!
WHEN:
- Saturday, Nov. 9: 1 – 4 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 10: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 7403 8th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98117 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $774,950
- MLS Number: 1535854
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 2
- Year Built: 1913
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,820 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 4,218 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- High Tech Cabling
PHOTOS:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Next up is an East Hill of Kent Uplands masterpiece:
Very high-quality, contemporary two story home.
Light filled floor plan with main floor great room concept.
Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz and stainless appliances.
Generously sized eating space or dining room.
Main floor bedroom and main floor full bath and den.Upstairs 4 more bedrooms.
Master bedroom has 5-piece master bath with double headed shower and double door entry.
Ideal outdoor living area and great lot.
Territorial views complete this home.
WHEN:
- Sunday, Nov. 10: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 20808 103rd Place SE, Kent, WA 98031 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $684,900
- MLS Number: 1507143
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 3
- Year Built: 2019
- Approximate House SqFt: 3,076 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 4,565 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Pantry
- Walk-in Closet
PHOTOS:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The next Open House will sell quick! Charming Gig Harbor home perched high in quiet cul-de-sac:
This home features new appliances, 2 compartment stainless steel sink and beautiful quartz counter tops.
Hardwood floors and newer carpet in the bedrooms.
You will fall in love with the large patio and built in fire pit secluded by pines.
The expansive 16,885 sq. ft. parcel extends well beyond the tree line.
Roof less than 2yrs old.
WHEN:
- Saturday, Nov. 9: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
WHERE:
- 13619 96th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98329 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $315,000
- MLS Number: 1534708
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1
- Year Built: 1988
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,008 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 16,885 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Cable TV
- Patio
PHOTOS:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The final Open House is in an amazing location!
Close to amenities & 405, removed from the hustle and bustle, this tree lined complex is green and private.
Bunnies and birds are the norm.
Large 2bed, 2.5 bath w/den.
Lacking the claustrophobic feel of many townhomes, the 9foot ceilings & open layout custom entertainment center, fireplace, kitchen w/granite counters, new tile backsplash, pantry, breakfast bar, private patio, 1car garage, etc…
Even a tennis/sports courts.
Northshore Schools & Sammamish river trail nearby.
WHEN:
- Sunday, Nov. 10: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 12113 NE 172nd Place Unit J202, Bothell, WA 98011 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $494,000
- MLS Number: 1491965
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Year Built: 1995
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,348 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Balcony/Deck/Patio
- End Unit
- Insulated Windows
- Jetted Tub
- Skylights
- Top Floor
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Walk-in Closet
PHOTOS:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The final Open House is warm, updated and inviting!
This charming home rests at the end of quiet cut-de-sac in private Greenwood Lane!
First floor is a host’s dream.
New kitchen designed with comfort, classic style and a modern touch.
High quality finishes sparkle next to new bamboo floors, cozy gas fireplace and french doors that open to deck and fully fenced, level lot w/mature landscaping.
3 large beds up, En-suite master w/ walk-in.
Newer roof, 2 car attached gar., well maintained & convenient location.
It’s all here!
WHEN:
- Sunday, Nov. 10: 2 – 5 p.m.
WHERE:
- 5174 S. 303rd Place, Auburn, WA 98001 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $410,000
- MLS Number: 1539538
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Year Built: 2000
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,550 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 4,267 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Bath Off Master
- Ceiling Fan(s)
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Walk-in Closet
PHOTOS:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.
Recent Comments