SPONSORED : Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding six Open Houses this weekend!

The first Open House is located steps from the Beach and Normandy Park Swim Club on a large lush corner lot:

Huge 3 car detached garage with carport, circular drive and ample driveway space.

Bring all your toys!

Daylight basement with huge laundry room, rec room and outside entry.

The living room has a beautiful wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors.

Large light filled kitchen with stainless appliances, white shaker cabinets and sun-filled breakfast nook.

WHEN:

WHERE:

INFO:

SITE FEATURES:

PHOTOS:

Next up is a captivating and charming Ballard Bungalow:

Must see!

Ideal location is just minutes from the heart of Ballard.

Dining room and living room feature beautiful built-ins.Over-sized kitchen with spacious eating bar.Both bathrooms have been updated.

Hardwood floors with dark inlays throughout the main.

Entire main floor has very good natural light.

This home has been renovated while maintaining its period charm.

WHEN:

WHERE:

INFO:

SITE FEATURES:

PHOTOS:

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Next up is an East Hill of Kent Uplands masterpiece:

Master bedroom has 5-piece master bath with double headed shower and double door entry.

Main floor bedroom and main floor full bath and den.Upstairs 4 more bedrooms.

Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz and stainless appliances.

Very high-quality, contemporary two story home.

WHEN:

WHERE:

INFO:

SITE FEATURES:

PHOTOS:

The next Open House will sell quick! Charming Gig Harbor home perched high in quiet cul-de-sac:

This home features new appliances, 2 compartment stainless steel sink and beautiful quartz counter tops.

Hardwood floors and newer carpet in the bedrooms.

You will fall in love with the large patio and built in fire pit secluded by pines.

The expansive 16,885 sq. ft. parcel extends well beyond the tree line.

Roof less than 2yrs old.