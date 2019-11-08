The fourth round of election results were released Friday afternoon for Tuesday’s General Election, and challengers JC Harris and Anthony Martinelli continue to hold their leads over incumbents Luisa Bangs and Rob Back.

Harris now leads incumbent Luisa Bangs by 69 votes, down from 100 on Thursday.

Martinelli now leads incumbent Rob Back by 112 votes, up from 56 votes on Thursday.

The next round of results will be posted on the King County Elections website around 8 p.m. Friday night, due to Monday being a holiday.

City of Des Moines

Ballots Counted: 6,733

* Registered Voters: 18,051

37.30 %

Council Position No. 2:

Luisa Bangs: 2,973 • 49.26 %

JC Harris: 3,042 • 50.41 %

Write-in: 20 • 0.33 %

Council Position No. 4:

Jeremy Nutting: 3,418 • 57.29 %

Susan White: 2,531 • 42.42 %

Write-in: 17 • 0.28 %

Council Position No. 6: