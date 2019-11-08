By Jack Mayne

When a “frantic mother found her one-month old child lifeless and had her husband call 911, and this is truly a case where seconds count,” Des Moines officers got to the house within three minutes, and found the little boy lifeless and began life saving measures and within one minute got the little boy breathing – saving his life.

Assistant Des Moines Police Chief Mark Couey introduced Police Commander Mike Graddon (pictured, right) who gave life saving awards to Des Moines Police Master Sgt. Kathleen Savage and master police officer Justin Cripe.

More time without breathing could have caused brain damage, said Des Moines Police Commander Mike Graddon at Thursday night’s (Nov. 7) Des Moines City Council study session.

This is “just one great story … and I want to say that I am so proud of you,” said Councilmember Luisa Bangs, comments that were seconded by City Manager Michael Matthias and Mayor Matt Pina.

Arts appointments

At the monthly study session, the Council confirmed the appointment by Mayor Matt Pina of Jim Fullwiler to a three year term on the city Arts Commission effective immediately and expiring on Dec. 31, 2022. The Council also reappointed Nicholas Fannin to a three year term on the City of Des Moines Arts Commission effective on Jan. 1, 2020 and expiring on Dec. 31, 2022.

The rest ff the short study session was a discussion of the upcoming 2020 city budget.