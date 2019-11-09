Yes, there is always plenty of chatter about our perennial Super Bowl hopefuls. But I also find that there is always some angle to Seahawks coverage that just doesn’t seem to get enough airplay. This column is dedicated to that “elephant in the locker room.”

All the sports writers can talk about this week is Seattle’s defense. Much hand-wringing. Naturally. “This is uncharacteristic for a Pete Carroll defense.” “You can’t win a championship without defense.” “Something has got to change, and change soon.” Yadda yadda.

All perfectly valid of course, and I won’t bother dissecting any of it. Because it’s getting hashed out with adequate thoroughness already.

But here’s what’s not getting talked about, in spite of the fact that Russell Wilson is still in the MVP conversation: whatever Pete and John have gotten wrong so far this season, how about we give them credit for finally righting the ship on offense?

Just to check my memory of the last, oh, say, six seasons. I randomly picked an early season game. 2017. The Colts at Seattle.

What do you think happened? Why, what typically has happened early in the season with the Seahawks. A slow offensive start. An embarrassing offensive start. An offensive start.

The Colts got the ball first, and punted 7 plays later from their own 27. After a poor Indy punt and with good field position, Seattle’s first drive also stalled after 7 plays and resulted in a field goal. Seattle 3, Indy 0.

Then…

On Seattle’s next possession, Wilson was sacked in the endzone for a safety. Seattle 3, Indy 2.

Next Seattle possession: punt.

After the defense scored on a pick-6 to make it Seattle 10, Indy 2, Wilson then threw an interception.

Indy scored two quick TDs in the 2nd quarter to lead 15-10, and Seattle closed the half with a missed Blair Walsh field goal.

Seattle’s total offensive output in the first half: 3 points, 128 yards, a safety yielded, an interception, and a missed field goal.

Sound familiar? Well, it should. This is what the first half of games in the first half of seasons have been like for Seattle.

But. Not. This. Year.

The reason? I don’t know. And I don’t care, frankly. And neither should you.

What you should care about is that the thing we all used to bitch and moan about on the offensive side of the ball has been fixed. Whichever week of the season, and whichever quarter of the game, the odds are really good that the Hawks are going to move the ball, relatively penalty-free, and most likely score. (Though there still is that third-down issue.)

Now, isn’t that a breath of fresh air?

By the way… the final score in that Indy game was Seattle 46, Indy 18. So do remember that Seattle is still a second-half team, both in games and in seasons. Let’s just see what happens Monday night, shall we?