REMINDER : All are invited as the City of Des Moines commemorates the 101st anniversary of the ending of World War I – “The War to end all Wars” – in conjunction with honoring all veterans this coming Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

This celebration – being held at Des Moines Beach Park Auditorium – will honor all veterans, both living and posthumous, for their service while appreciating the freedoms we enjoy today.

Some of you may remember that in 1954, President Eisenhower renamed Armistice Day to the holiday we now celebrate as Veterans Day. This will be Des Moines’ first celebration of many to come and will allow us an opportunity to recognize those who have served our country.

WHERE: Des Moines Beach Park Auditorium, 22030 Cliff Avenue S, Des Moines, WA (map below). WHEN: Monday, November 11, 2019: 11:11 a.m. (doors will open at 10:30 a.m.). WHAT: Flag ceremonies to include: our flag’s posting and retiring, executed by the Des Moines Cub Scout Pack #955 and Federal Way Cub Scout Pack #318.

We duly thank them for providing this outstanding service.

Refreshments will be provided by Des Moines Councilmember Traci Buxton.

Veterans will be seated in a place of honor.

A program will be available upon entry to this event.

Thank you for your participation, and remembrance. We look forward to seeing you at this event.”

Please contact City Clerk/Communications Director, Bonnie Wilkins for more information: [email protected] or 206-870-6519.