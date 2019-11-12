A Community Meeting with King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg will be held at the Burien Library this Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from 6:45 – 8:30 p.m.
This free, open event will be held in the Multipurpose Room on the first floor (City Council chambers).
Here’s more from organizer Melissa Petrini:
Neighbors are concerned about 1) the increasing rate of homelessness, crimes, and drugs in our community and neighboring cities 2) the decreasing sense in safety/regulations, 3) more lawless individuals not being held accountable and 4) wanting to encourage our local leaders to take action.
We are seeking to educate and inform ourselves, and then help create a plan of action of where our efforts could be best utilized to help create the safe community we want to see.
WHAT: Understanding the Justice, Criminal & Prosecuting Process with King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg.
WHEN: This THURSDAY, NOV. 14: 6:45 – 8:30 p.m.
WHERE: Burien Library, 400 SW 152nd Street, Multipurpose Room
INVITED SPEAKER (S): DANIEL T. SATTERBERG: King County Prosecuting Attorney, accompanied by Carla Lee & Jamie Holter, Communications Manager.
