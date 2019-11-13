Celebrate Repeal Day at Washington State History Museum’s own version of a speakeasy – The Blind Marmot – with local filmmakers Steve Edmiston and Scott Schaefer on Thursday night, Dec. 5, 2019!

Drink from your very own History After Hours souvenir glass, and be merry with tunes provided by The Happy Sinners.

Just be sure you don’t get caught by the fuzz in the bootleggers’ obstacle course. Steve Edmiston will spin a yarn on the infamous northwest “Good Bootlegger” rumrunner Roy Olmstead. Enjoy two beverages included with your ticket, and get a last look at the exhibit Little Black Dress on its final night of exhibition!

You’ll be able to run a printing press and make a print to take home in the Write253 Pop Up Print Shop, or buy a special limited edition print to support this terrific non-profit organization that promotes literacy in Tacoma.

And, pick up some holiday gifts, too, at the Bootleggers’ Silent Auction. Proceeds support our History Fund!

As always, your History After Hours tickets include two beverages. Select from tasty craft brews provided by Three Magnets Brewing Co., elegant Washington wines provided by Chateau Ste. Michelle, and various sodas.

ABOUT THE FILMMAKERS

Previously, Edmiston and Schaefer (along with locals John White, Danny House and Scott & Laura Beth Peterson) produced “The Maury Island Incident,” and are trying to develop this compelling, historic and true “Good Bootlegger” story into a film, for which they are seeking investors. For more information about it, please email [email protected].