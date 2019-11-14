The Des Moines Police Department is reporting that a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling southbound on Pacific Highway S. in Des Moines early Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

Police say that shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday morning, the 42-year old male pedestrian was struck after stepping into the roadway near Pacific Highway and Kent Des Moines Road (map below).

The victim – a Des Moines resident – died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle – a 26-year old man – remained on scene and cooperated. Drugs and/or alcohol are not a factor.

“There was one witness to the collision and it appears the pedestrian was in dark clothing and not utilizing the crosswalk,” Commander Mike Graddon said.