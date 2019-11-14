The Des Moines Police Department is reporting that a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling southbound on Pacific Highway S. in Des Moines early Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
Police say that shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday morning, the 42-year old male pedestrian was struck after stepping into the roadway near Pacific Highway and Kent Des Moines Road (map below).
The victim – a Des Moines resident – died at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle – a 26-year old man – remained on scene and cooperated. Drugs and/or alcohol are not a factor.
“There was one witness to the collision and it appears the pedestrian was in dark clothing and not utilizing the crosswalk,” Commander Mike Graddon said.
PLEASE AVOID PACIFIC HWY SO AND KENT DES MOINES RD IN DES MOINES. Officers are investigating a car vs. pedestrian collision. Southbound Pacific Hwy So will be closed for a period this morning. We will provide an update when the roadway is open. MG
— Des Moines Police, WA (@DesMoinesPolice) November 14, 2019
