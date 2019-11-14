SPONSORED :

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

The holiday season is around the corner and with it will come a variety of activities for the entire family to enjoy in South King County including winter markets, tree lightings and fun runs.

I hope you will join me in experiencing the many fun events your community has to offer.

Happy Holidays!

– Dave Upthegrove

King County Councilmember, District 5

HOLIDAY EVENTS GUIDE IN SOUTH KING COUNTY

Burien

It’s a Wonderful Burien: Saturday, November 30th -Tuesday, December 31st. Visit downtown Burien to support local businesses, experience a winter lights show in Town Square Park and enjoy a series of holiday performances and events throughout December. For a full list of events, visit burienwa.gov/burienwonderful.

Las Posadas: Sunday, December 8th from 4 – 6 pm at the Highline Heritage Museum. Presented by Para los Nitios and the Highline Heritage Museum, this Mexican cultural holiday tradition will feature a host of festivities for the whole family and mini-mercado coordinated by Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery. Visit burienwa.gov/burienwonderful for more information.

Des Moines

Des Moines Tree Lighting: Friday, December 6th from 6-7:30pm at Big Catch Plaza (corner of 7th Ave S & Marine View Drive). There will be cookies, caroling, live music, face painting and photos with Santa. Visit desmoineswa.gov to learn more.

Breakfast with Santa: Saturday December 7th at 9:15am or 10:45am at the Des Moines Activity Center. Call 206-870-6527 to make your reservations in advance. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Argosy Christmas Carol Ships: Thursday, December 12th from 7-9:20pm. Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship will visit the Des Moines Marina with carolers. The Dickens Carolers will perform from the ship at the Des Moines Beach Park at 7:20pm and Redondo Beach at 8:10pm. Visit argosycruises.com to learn more.

Kent

Kent Winterfest: Saturday, December 7th from 10am-6pm at Town Square Plaza. Enjoy cookie decorating, a tree lighting, and more holiday activities at this winter festival.

Christmas Rush Fun Run and Walk: Saturday, December 14th from 9:50am-11:30am at Hogan Park at Russell Road. The 5K run/walk and 10K run follow the Green River Trail. Register at kentwa.gov.

Normandy Park

Winterfest Saturday: December 7th from 11am-6:30pm. Visit Manhattan Village for holiday activities until 1pm. Then head to Normandy ParkTowne Center for the tree lighting ceremony from 5-6:30pm. Admission is free.

Renton

Hassle Free Holiday Bazaar: Friday, November 22nd from 11am-6pm & Saturday, November 23rd from 9am-5pm at the Renton Community Center. Get a head start on your holiday shopping by visiting a host of vendors from around the Puget Sound Area. Admission is free to shoppers.

Downtown Tree Lighting: Saturday, November 30th. Head downtown for a day of activities supporting small, locally owned businesses from 10am-5pm. Then, enjoy music, holiday treats and activities for children at the Renton Pavilion Event Center from 5-7pm. The tree lighting and arrival of Santa Claus will take place at 5pm at Piazza Park.

Clam Lights Opening Night: Friday, December 6th from 5-9pm. Presented by Ivar’s Restaurants, this display will light up at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park on the waterfront. The light display is free to view and is on daily from 5-9pm until January 1st, 2020.

K9 Candy Cane 5K Fun Run and Walk: Sunday, December 8th from 9:15-11 am at the Renton Community Center. Runners and walkers travel along the paved beautiful Cedar River Trail before looping back to the Community Center. Register here: rentonwa.gov.

SeaTac

SeaTac Senior Thanksgiving and Christmas Lunches: Saturday, November 23rd and Wednesday, December 18th at the SeaTac Community Center. Pre-registration is required—call (206) 973-4680. Registration for the Thanksgiving Lunch opens November 6th; registration for the Christmas Lunch opens December 4th.

Tree Lighting & Festive Fun: Thursday, December 5th from 5-7pm at the SeaTac Community Center. Holiday crafts for kids start at 5pm, followed by entertainment and photos with Santa and a tree lighting at 7pm. Call 206-973-4680 for more information.