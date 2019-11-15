SPONSORED : Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding seven Open Houses this weekend!

First up is a brand new Home in the desirable Normandy Park neighborhood:

A spacious, open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings. Entertain w/ ease in the Chef’s kitchen, anchored by a grand island and high-end appliances. Quartz countertops, high-end finishes, and plenty of storage. Beautiful hardwood floors. Master Suite w/ spa-like bath. Second floor laundry. 3 car garage. Covered sitting porch. Level yard w/ professional landscaping and sprinkler system. A/C and generator. This home will not disappoint!

WHEN:

Saturday, Nov. 16: Noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17: 1 – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

18001 6th Place SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $1,069,994 MLS Number: 1520876 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.5 Year Built: 2019 Approximate House SqFt: 2,560 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,524 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room French Doors Vaulted Ceilings Walk-in Closet



PHOTOS:

The next Open House is a magical Mid-Century Home that’s nestled high above Normandy Park Cove:

Vaulted wood ceilings highlight the panoramic views from Mt Rainier to Vashon Island! Open great room style, kitchen, dining and family rooms flow together over beautiful hardwood floors. The formal dining room overlooks the fireplace conversation pit. Entertainer’s delight! Massive master suite with endless possibilities. Lower level has family room, 2 bedrooms, new 3/4 bath and laundry room. LOT A Beach Rights. Easy commute.

WHEN:

Saturday, Nov. 16: 1 – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

17201 Sylvester Rd SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $825,000 MLS Number: 1512077 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.75 Year Built: 1966 Approximate House SqFt: 3,250 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 15,000 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master Built-In Vacuum Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room Hot Tub/Spa Security System Skylights Solarium/Atrium Vaulted Ceilings



PHOTOS:

The next home is a large 2,145 sq/ft Townhouse in small 4 unit community:

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has soaring ceilings, beautiful engineered hardwoods and fresh paint and carpet! Remodeled kitchen has brand new stainless appliances, white quartz counter tops and beautiful gray cabinets. The dining room opens to a sunny deck. Huge master suite 5 piece bathroom and walk in closet. Private fenced backyard patio, 2 car garage plus 2 outside parking place. Close to parks, shopping, restaurants and freeways!

WHEN:

Saturday, Nov. 16: Noon – 2 p.m.



WHERE:

434 S 156th St Unit 2, Burien, WA 98148 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $450,000 MLS Number: 1492885 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Year Built: 1999 Approximate House SqFt: 2,145 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Balcony/Deck/Patio End Unit Insulated Windows Master Bath Vaulted Ceilings Yard



PHOTOS:

Next up is a captivating and charming Ballard Bungalow:

This home has been renovated while maintaining its period charm. Entire main floor has very good natural light. Hardwood floors with dark inlays throughout the main. Dining room and living room feature beautiful built-ins.Over-sized kitchen with spacious eating bar.Both bathrooms have been updated. Downstairs boasts a large bonus room and a dedicated den area. Dream, flat backyard with shed. Ideal location is just minutes from the heart of Ballard. Must see!

WHEN:

Saturday, Nov. 16: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

7403 8th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98117 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $774,950 MLS Number: 1535854 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Year Built: 1913 Approximate House SqFt: 1,820 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 4,218 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room High Tech Cabling



PHOTOS:

Next up is an East Hill of Kent Uplands masterpiece:

Very high-quality, contemporary two story home. Light filled floor plan with main floor great room concept. Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz and stainless appliances. Generously sized eating space or dining room. Main floor bedroom and main floor full bath and den.Upstairs 4 more bedrooms. Master bedroom has 5-piece master bath with double headed shower and double door entry. Ideal outdoor living area and great lot. Territorial views complete this home.

WHEN:

Saturday, Nov. 16: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE:

20808 103rd Place SE, Kent, WA 98031 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $684,900 MLS Number: 1507143 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 3 Year Built: 2019 Approximate House SqFt: 3,076 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 4,565 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room Vaulted Ceilings Pantry Walk-in Closet



PHOTOS:

Check out this Investor/builder/flipper alert! Very rare opportunity in fantastic location on a shy acre lot:

Beautiful remodel started and mostly finished. The house is very livable needs trim and flooring. 2850 Square foot 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with Huge unfinished basement for your imagination. New kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops and large pantry. The master bedroom with walk in closet, almost complete spa like bath and gas fireplace. Enjoy nature on the large wrap around deck!

WHEN:

Saturday, Nov. 16: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

46221 287th Ave SE, Enumclaw, WA 98022 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $425,000 MLS Number: 1540594 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year Built: 1982 Approximate House SqFt: 2,850 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 39,454 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Ceiling Fan(s) Jetted/Soaking Tub Security System Pantry



PHOTOS:

The Final Open House is a 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home located in the desirable Kirkland neighborhood:

Large corner lot, with 1/4 acre of land. 2-Car garage with attic for additional storage space. All roofing is 2 years old. Home is being sold in AS-IS condition. Door to deck locks automatically.

WHEN:

Saturday, Nov. 16: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

8643 NE 140th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $700,000 MLS Number: 1539918 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 2 Year Built: 1966 Approximate House SqFt: 2,970 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 10,500 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen Bath Off Master Ceiling Fan(s) Dining Room French Doors Skylights

