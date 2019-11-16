In front of a packed house of 150 or so area residents, King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg held a Community Meeting at the Burien Library Multipurpose Room on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

Satterberg did a presentation on crime and the criminal justice system, then took questions from the audience.

Organized by Normandy Park resident Melissa Petrini, the intent of the meeting was to discuss:

The increasing rate of homelessness, crimes, and drugs in our community and neighboring cities. The decreasing sense in safety/regulations. More lawless individuals not being held accountable. Wanting to encourage local leaders to take action. “We are seeking to educate and inform ourselves, and then help create a plan of action of where our efforts could be best utilized to help create the safe community we want to see.”

Here’s the full, raw video of the meeting, which lasted around 1 hour, 31 minutes: