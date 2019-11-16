In front of a packed house of 150 or so area residents, King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg held a Community Meeting at the Burien Library Multipurpose Room on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
Satterberg did a presentation on crime and the criminal justice system, then took questions from the audience.
Organized by Normandy Park resident Melissa Petrini, the intent of the meeting was to discuss:
- The increasing rate of homelessness, crimes, and drugs in our community and neighboring cities.
- The decreasing sense in safety/regulations.
- More lawless individuals not being held accountable.
- Wanting to encourage local leaders to take action.
“We are seeking to educate and inform ourselves, and then help create a plan of action of where our efforts could be best utilized to help create the safe community we want to see.”
Here’s the full, raw video of the meeting, which lasted around 1 hour, 31 minutes:
A @Burien community meeting on crime, safety and criminal justice last night.
Community Passageways CEO Dominique Davis talked about his program to coach and employ youth headed down the wrong path. Post-meeting, he spoke with community members who want to hire! pic.twitter.com/JtUYwDGHIl
— King Co Prosecutor (@KCProsecutor) November 15, 2019
2/3
“Our community partners @NavosWA, Community Passageways, King County Community Court, and the LEAD Program were there in person and are available in Burien and Normandy Park to help us move in the right direction.” – DTS#communitypassageways pic.twitter.com/MGOMjbrlTt
— King Co Prosecutor (@KCProsecutor) November 15, 2019
We want to thank Burien resident Melissa Petrini and her fellow community organizers for inviting us to speak to 150+ people at the Burien Library about crime, safety, homelessness, and substance use disorder. We appreciate your engagement.
1/3 pic.twitter.com/5FaQCcTm4W
— King Co Prosecutor (@KCProsecutor) November 15, 2019
Recent Comments