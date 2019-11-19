The ‘Change 4 Change’ Weekend Backpack Fundraiser will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Highline Community College Building 8 (Student Union).

This ia an annual bake sale to raise money for the Des Moines Area Food Bank’s Weekend Backpack program.

This program helps provide meals for local low-income school children, of whom we have too many who fall into that category.

Students will have tasty treats available just outside the Bookstore in the Highline Student Union, on Monday, Dec. 2, from 8 a.m to 1 p.m.

You can also donate directly at https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/20324

“If you can’t eat, you can’t concentrate. If you can’t concentrate, you can’t learn. And if you can’t learn, you will always be poor. That’s not what I want for my community.”

Thanks once again for your support!

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/522839138446548/

Highline Community College Building 8 (Student Union) is located at 2400 S 240th Street, Des Moines, Washington 98198: