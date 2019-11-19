SPONSORED :

Now open from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. every day for the holiday season, Zenith Holland Nursery brings the holidays into bloom. Offering the freshest trees of many varieties and sizes (even that extra tall cathedral ceiling-filler) and yes – even live trees for post Christmas planting, Zenith Holland Nursery is the place for your holiday decor to begin.

Zenith Holland has long been the area’s go-to for fair prices, friendly knowledgeable customer service and excellent selection. In fact, they proudly state that they are Des Moines’ oldest business. Along with that all-important Christmas tree, you will find all the extra touches, like wreaths, garland, poinsettias and indoor winter blooming favorites such as Amaryllis, Christmas cactus, and Paperwhite bulbs to brighten your home during winter’s darkest days.

*INSIDER TIP: Fresh Poinsettias are delivered on Thursdays during the holidays, stop by for the pick of the crop.

The plant selection is complemented by a variety of home and garden decor items to give you inspiration, or perfect for gift giving of all sorts. Care for the whimsy of a Chinese Fu dog statue? Or perhaps it’s the fantasy of a garden gargoyle or charming Nordic doll that delights you or your giftee. Don’t miss their incredible selection of outdoor pots. Carefully selected to last for many years, these are not your ordinary “box store” variety. They are frost proof Vietnamese clay crafted by artisans using centuries-old techniques. You will be proud to display their beauty for years to come.

Zenith Holland Nursery offers many gifts to delight the senses including high quality, unique candles. One of our favorites is the Truelux premium lotion candles, lovingly crafted in Poulsbo, WA and available in limited distribution. As a gift that keeps on giving, once the deliciously scented candle has given its last glow, the remains can be used as a luscious lotion. Fancy that?! Cosmetic grade soy, shea butter, mango butter, coconut oil, sweet almond oil, grapeseed oil, essential oils and fragrance are the ingredients in this luxurious product. At just $19/each or 3/$50, why not fill your Santa stash with a few for perfect last minute hostess or ‘thought’ gifts?

With so much to discover, Zenith Holland Nursery is a great place for leisurely shopping. Bring the family and enjoy their famous ‘Photo Hearth’ designed for guests to capture holiday photos. Friends, family and even pets are welcome! The photo hearth is free and open to guests during their shopping hours. Holiday memories are ready to be made, or even a Christmas card or two!

With just over an acre of nursery paradise, Zenith Holland Nursery has too much to describe here. Come see for yourself why they are a Des Moines Holiday Tradition. They are open today and every day for the holidays from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198 Phone: 206-878-7002 Fax: 206-878-2082 Website: https://www.zenithholland.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/