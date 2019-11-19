SPONSORED :

Keep your kids moving and building skills with local Futsal classes and camps from BC Soccer Training.

BC Soccer Training is offering Youth Futsal training for various age levels on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in November and December, in three different locations to suit your needs.

Pricing is affordable and can be chosen at single class or package rates offering attractive discounts.

In addition, you can keep your kids off the couch during Winter Break with their popular Futsal December Camp.

If you don’t already know, futsal is fast moving, fun, indoor soccer or “football” as soccer is better known internationally. Playing indoors on a hard court favors ball control and passing in small spaces. This is probably why many believe the game’s emphasis is on improvisation, creativity and technique. Not only is futsal training fun for youth players, it offers many benefits for growth and development on and off the soccer field. Benefits include improved decision making skills, more touches on the ball, and confidence development. The game enables players to be creative in getting around their opponents. But most important, it’s a fun way for kids to get active!

Parents, coaches and students agree, futsal improves ball control, passing, dribbling, quick thinking, and so much more.

Classes are held at three area locations:

Fridays in Kent, at the Emerald City Basketball Academy Saturdays at the Tukwila Community Center Sundays at the Miller Community Center in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood



You can choose what’s right for your schedule and location enjoying the convenience of flexibility.

BC Soccer Training is owned and operated by former professional soccer player and champion coach Bastien Catrin (pictured, left). Bastien began his lifelong love of soccer at the age of three, in his native France. Over the decades he grew and developed as a player in both France and the U.S. His experiences have led him to become a focused and successful coach committed to developing and mentoring youth soccer students.

But don’t just take our word for it, take a look at what a few parents have to say:

As November winds into December, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to take advantage of this series of class dates. Check out their website here to learn more and schedule classes today.

Your growing soccer enthusiast is bound to reap rewards in so many ways, and have a great time while doing it!