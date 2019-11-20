SPONSORED:
SAVE THE DATE: Enjoy Taproot Theatre’s ‘Open on Christmas‘ at Des Moines Gospel Chapel on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, starting at 10 a.m.
Enjoy a morning performance of this heartwarming holiday play starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
After the performance linger and enjoy light refreshments while you experience a warm welcome from the DMGC family.
There is no charge for this Christmas event, and all are welcome to attend!
More information is available by calling 206-878-2145, or visit www.DMGC.org.
Des Moines Gospel Chapel is located at 21914 7th Ave South in Des Moines:
