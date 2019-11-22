The Cily of Des Moines announced on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 that it has been awarded $3.66 million from the Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) for the 24th Ave South Roadway Improvement Project between South 223rd Street and Kent/Des Moines Road.

Here’s more from the city:

“The project was planned for in the City’s 6-year Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) and would start design next year, Right-of-way in 2021 and construction in 2022.

“TIB has continued to be a fantastic partner in supporting the city’s improvement projects. As the city nears the finish line on the current 216th Segment 3 Project, which was also funded in large part by TIB, we are excited to begin working on the next corridor project.

“A big thank you to staff for their work on the successful grant application.

“For more information, please contact Bonnie Wilkins, City Clerk/Communications Director at 206-870-6519 or [email protected].”