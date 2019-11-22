SPONSORED : Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four Open Houses this weekend:

The first Open House is located steps from the Beach and Normandy Park Swim Club on a large lush corner lot:

Large light filled kitchen with stainless appliances, white shaker cabinets and sun-filled breakfast nook. The living room has a beautiful wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors. Daylight basement with huge laundry room, rec room and outside entry. Bring all your toys! Huge 3 car detached garage with carport, circular drive and ample driveway space. Lot A beach rights

WHEN:

Friday, Nov. 22: 2 – 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23: Noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24: 1 – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

1104 SW Shorebrook Drive, Normandy Park, WA 98166 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $700,000 MLS Number: 1528932 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 1.75 Year Built: 1954 Approximate House SqFt: 2,760 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 15,156 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room Security System



PHOTOS:

The next Open House is a magical Mid-Century Home that’s nestled high above Normandy Park Cove:

Vaulted wood ceilings highlight the panoramic views from Mt Rainier to Vashon Island! Open great room style, kitchen, dining and family rooms flow together over beautiful hardwood floors. The formal dining room overlooks the fireplace conversation pit. Entertainer’s delight! Massive master suite with endless possibilities. Lower level has family room, 2 bedrooms, new 3/4 bath and laundry room. LOT A Beach Rights. Easy commute.

WHEN:

Saturday, Nov. 23: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

17201 Sylvester Rd SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $825,000 MLS Number: 1512077 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.75 Year Built: 1966 Approximate House SqFt: 3,250 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 15,000 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master Built-In Vacuum Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room Hot Tub/Spa Security System Skylights Solarium/Atrium Vaulted Ceilings



PHOTOS:

The next home is a large 2,145 sq/ft Townhouse in small 4 unit community:

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has soaring ceilings, beautiful engineered hardwoods and fresh paint and carpet! Remodeled kitchen has brand new stainless appliances, white quartz counter tops and beautiful gray cabinets. The dining room opens to a sunny deck. Huge master suite 5 piece bathroom and walk in closet. Private fenced backyard patio, 2 car garage plus 2 outside parking place. Close to parks, shopping, restaurants and freeways!

WHEN:

Saturday, Nov. 23: Noon – 2 p.m.



WHERE:

434 S 156th St Unit 2, Burien, WA 98148 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $450,000 MLS Number: 1492885 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Year Built: 1999 Approximate House SqFt: 2,145 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Balcony/Deck/Patio End Unit Insulated Windows Master Bath Vaulted Ceilings Yard



PHOTOS:

Next up is an East Hill of Kent Uplands masterpiece:

Very high-quality, contemporary two story home. Light filled floor plan with main floor great room concept. Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz and stainless appliances. Generously sized eating space or dining room. Main floor bedroom and main floor full bath and den.Upstairs 4 more bedrooms. Master bedroom has 5-piece master bath with double headed shower and double door entry. Ideal outdoor living area and great lot. Territorial views complete this home.

WHEN:

Sunday, Nov. 24: Noon – 2 p.m.



WHERE:

20808 103rd Place SE, Kent, WA 98031 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $684,900 MLS Number: 1507143 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 3 Year Built: 2019 Approximate House SqFt: 3,076 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 4,565 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room Vaulted Ceilings Pantry Walk-in Closet



PHOTOS: