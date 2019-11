Lost in the Des Moines area close to Highline College:

‘Benny’

Reward if found.

Depends on medicines.

Responds to buddy or bebe.

Lost in Des Moines area close by to Highline College.

He is also shop dog to Fleur Fresca on marine view drive in Des Moines.

If seen, please call 206-618-9107 or 206-376-4439.