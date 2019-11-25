The Des Moines Police Department is holding its 7th annual Toy Drive, a fundraiser for the Harborview Center for Sexual Assault and Traumatic Stress (HSCATS):

Among the many other things they do, HCSATS provides examination, interview and therapy services for children who are the victims of sexual assault and other abuse or traumatic incidents.

The gift of a small toy, blanket or stuffed animal during their visits may bring some joy to their otherwise stressful and unpleasant situation.

If you consider donating a toy, please be mindful about the size of the item and have it to us by Jan. 3, 2020, so we can prepare to deliver them to HCSATS

New, unwrapped toy donations can be brought to the Des Moines Police Department.

You can also purchase a toy online and have it shipped directly to us at:

Des Moines Police Department

Attn: Toy Drive

21900 11th Ave S.

Des Moines, WA 98198

Monetary donations can be made directly to HCSATS via their website at:

http://depts.washington.edu/hcsats/donate.html

“Thank you for your support!”

For more information or questions, please contact CSO Kory Batterman at 206-870-7617 or email [email protected]