All are invited to the annual Kennedy Catholic High School Arts and Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019!

Please join your Kennedy Catholic High School neighbors as they present their annual Arts and Crafts Fair.

Enjoy holiday music, raffles and delicious lunch options.

Shop from over 100 high quality vendors and artists presenting unique and one-of-a-kind items, a legendary Bake Sale and more.

A community tradition for over 30 years, the Kennedy Arts & Crafts Fair is a must for holiday shopping.

This festive event is not to be missed!

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2662873450438135/

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Kennedy Catholic High School Gymnasium and Cafeteria, 140 South 140th St. Burien, WA 98168; (206) 246-0500: