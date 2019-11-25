SPONSORED :

All are invited to see “Foolish Wiseman” for FREE at the Normandy Park United Church of Christ on Sunday, Dec. 8, starting at 4 p.m.

This is presented by Taproot Theatre, and hosted by Normandy Park United Church of Christ.

Synopsis:

Afraid of the dark, this befuddled hero has little chance of following the Bethlehem star until he runs into two thieves, Leah and Jacob, who believe it would be profitable to assist this foolish, yet wealthy, man. What they find at the journey’s end is a treasure more wonderful than they could conceive.

This light-hearted Christmas comedy is perfect for audiences of all ages.

Foolish Wiseman is written by Sean Gaffney.

About Taproot Theatre Company

Taproot Theatre Company is a professional, nonprofit theatre company with a multi-faceted production program. Founded in 1976, Taproot Theatre serves the Pacific Northwest with Jewell Mainstage Productions, Isaac Studio Theatre Productions, Touring Productions and the Acting Studio. Taproot Theatre Company creates theatre experiences to brighten the spirit, engage the mind and deepen the understanding of the world around us while inspiring imagination, conversation and hope. Taproot Theatre’s Road Company has toured dynamic social-issue plays to over 1 million students throughout the Pacific Northwest since its inception in 1985.

Join us for a cookie reception after the performance!

More info here: www.npucc.org

WHAT: ‘Foolish Wiseman’

COST: FREE!

REGISTER: Click here to register.

WHEN: Sunday, December 8, 4:00 pm

WHERE: Normandy Park United Church of Christ, 19247 1st Ave S, Normandy Park, WA 98148: