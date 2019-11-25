UPDATE : It’s official – the Normandy Park ‘Dinner or Pardon’ Turkeys will be officially pardoned on Tuesday, Nov. 27, starting at 4 p.m.

This is a free, open event, and all are invited to partake (in the pardoning, NOT the Turkeys).

The latest totals, as of Sunday night, Nov. 24, 2019:

916 for ‘Dinner’ 1,365 for ‘Pardon’



This was the second annual Turkey Food Drive, put on by Tay and Candace Krull and meant to raise food and funds for Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission.

We hope to stream the ceremony LIVE on our Facebook page – be sure to “Like” us here to get a notification of when we’re live.

KING5 will be broadcasting LIVE Empire Coffee will be serving coffee and apple cider Normandy Park City Councilmember Susan West will be officiating Seattle Union Gospel Mission will be present Marvista Vice Principal Maggie Heater Solstice Senior Living community



NOTE: Donations of non-perishable food (or checks/cash) will be taken at this event.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/965415530500817/965487263826977/

The ceremony will take place at the corner of SW 200th Street and 3rd Ave SW in Normandy Park: