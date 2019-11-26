SPONSORED :

Spring Season 2020 is just around the corner and our friends at the Southwest Lacrosse Club want to you to know that NOW is the time to sign up and get ready for a great time.

Preseason practice begins in February, with flexibility allowed to accommodate other winter commitments.

The full season begins in March and offers fun, fellowship and skill development to last a lifetime.

Southwest Lacrosse Club is dedicated to the promotion, organization and development of lacrosse in the south end. It is their firm belief that anyone can play lacrosse — the big or the small. The game requires and rewards coordination and agility, not brawn,

The club states that their mission is to teach lacrosse fundamentals and good sportsmanship, while emphasizing the importance of discipline, teamwork, and physical fitness. Players of all skill levels have the opportunity to develop their game, and they will prepare each athlete for the next level of play from grade school through high school.

Lacrosse is one of the fastest growing team sports in the United States. Youth participation in the sport has grown over 138% since 2001 to nearly 300,000. No sport has grown faster at the high school level over the last 10 years and there are now an estimated 228,000 high school players.

The sport of lacrosse is a combination of basketball, soccer and hockey. Quickness and speed are two highly prized qualities in lacrosse.

Sound like fun? Here’s a little more detail about their program:

Southwest Lacrosse Club serves K-12 youth in the area from West Seattle down to Federal Way. There are both boys and girls teams, as follows: Boys: Grades K-2, 3/4, 5/6, 7/8, HS Girls: Grades K-2, 3/4, 5/6 (with plans to grow this program through HS by 2022) 2020 will be their first season expanding at the boys HS level, with a new West Seattle HS team and their legacy HS club now affiliated with Mt. Rainier HS. The official season begins in March for all teams and wraps up in June. Youth games take place on Saturday. The club plans to move all club practices and games to turf this season. Proposed locations are Valley Ridge and Steve Cox field. In an effort to offer this opportunity to the widest variety of youth in our community, the club offers both equipment lending and registration scholarships. Organizers encourage all interested families to inquire regardless of their circumstances. Don’t let your youngsters spend spring on the couch or looking at a screen! Keep them moving and having fun in real time, with real humans.



REGISTER TODAY:

Website: http://www.swlacrosseclub.org/Default.asp

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SouthwestTitans

Twitter: https://twitter.com/swlax

Address:

P.O. Box 69608

SeaTac, WA 98168