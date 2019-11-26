All are invited to skip the big box stores and Shop Local in Des Moines during ‘Small Business Saturday,’ being held this Saturday, Nov. 30.

The city even issued the following Proclamation:

WHEREAS, according to the United States Small Business Administration, there are currently 30.2 million small businesses in the United States; and

WHEREAS, small businesses employ 47.5 percent of the employees in the private sector in the United States; and

WHEREAS. 94% of consumers in the United States value the contributions small businesses make in their community; and

WHEREAS, 96% of consumers who plan to shop on Small Business Saturday said the day inspires them to go to small, independently-owned retailers or restaurants that they have not been to before, or would not have otherwise tried; and

WHEREAS, 92% of companies planning promotions on Small Business Saturday said the day helps their business stand out during the busy holiday shopping season; and

WHEREAS, 59% of small business owners said Small Business Saturday contributes significantly to their holiday sales each year; and

WHEREAS, Des Moines supports our local businesses that create jobs, boost our local economy and preserve our neighborhoods; and

NOW THEREFORE, THE DES MOINES CITY COUNCIL HEREBY PROCLAIMS the Saturday after Thanksgiving as

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

AND urge the residents of our community, and communities across the country, to support small businesses and merchants on Small Business Saturday and throughout the year.

SIGNED this 17th day of October, 2019.

Matt Pina, Mayor