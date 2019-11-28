PLEASE AVOID THE AREA OF S. 196TH AND 8TH AVE S. IN DES MOINES. Officers are on scene of a fatal car-motorcycle collision. The roadway will be closed for a couple hours and motorists are advised to used an alternate route. Local residents may park and walk to their homes.

.@DesMoinesPolice on scene of a fatal car v motorcycle crash tonight. No details yet on what happened.

8th Ave S is closed in both directions between S 195th St. & S 197th (maybe 198th I cant quite tell). #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/u3vqxPMgO6

