A fatal car vs motorcycle collision occurred near S. 196th and 8th Ave S. in Des Moines Wednesday night, Nov. 27, 2019.
8th Ave South was closed in both directions for a couple of hours.
Drivers were advised to used an alternate route, and local residents to park and walk to their homes.
PLEASE AVOID THE AREA OF S. 196TH AND 8TH AVE S. IN DES MOINES. Officers are on scene of a fatal car-motorcycle collision. The roadway will be closed for a couple hours and motorists are advised to used an alternate route. Local residents may park and walk to their homes.
— Des Moines Police, WA (@DesMoinesPolice) November 28, 2019
.@DesMoinesPolice on scene of a fatal car v motorcycle crash tonight. No details yet on what happened.
8th Ave S is closed in both directions between S 195th St. & S 197th (maybe 198th I cant quite tell). #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/u3vqxPMgO6
— Erin Winking (@edubyaphotog) November 28, 2019
