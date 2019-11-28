On Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, King County Elections certified the final results for the Nov. 5, 2019 General Election, and also began preparations for recounts for three races in Bothell, Mercer Island, and Redmond.

Voters cast their ballots by Nov. 5 to weigh-in on numerous state ballot measures, including twelve non-binding advisory votes, municipal offices, and local ballot measures. With higher-than-expected turnout on Election Day after weeks of sluggish ballot returns, King County reached 49% turnout, surpassing the original projection of 43%.

Des Moines had just over 44% voter turnout.

The final, certified results for Des Moines City Council were:

City of Des Moines

Ballots Counted: 7,955

* Registered Voters: 18,055

44.06 %

Council Position No. 2:

Luisa Bangs: 3,496 • 49.01 % JC Harris: 3,616 • 50.69 % Write-in: 21 • 0.29 %



Council Position No. 4:

Jeremy Nutting: 4,014 • 57.26 % Susan White: 2,978 • 42.48 % Write-in: 18 • 0.26 %



Council Position No. 6: