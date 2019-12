Destination Des Moines annual Tree Lighting will be held this coming Friday, Dec. 6, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Big Catch Plaza at the corner of 7th Ave S. & Marine View Drive (map below).

This is a FREE event, which will include cookies, caroling, live music, face painting and photos with Santa.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/937242779991470/

Big Catch Plaza is located at 21640 Marine View Dr S.: