How to prepare for a Probate consultation

Following the death of a loved one, the thought of going through probate for that person’s estate can seem daunting. Having a consultation with an experienced probate attorney can help ease your mind. To get the most out of the consultation, below is some important info regarding what you should try to bring with you. We will also give some ideas about what to expect from this meeting so that you can be prepared as you move forward.

When you make an appointment with our office, we will send you a Probate intake form to fill out and bring with you. This intake form asks for yours and the decedents information.

Below is a list of documents we may ask you to bring in with you the consultation:

The decedents Will (if applicable) Certified copy of the death certificate Any copies of debts that decedent may have



The above listed documents may not be available at the time of the consultation and that is fine. During the consultation, be prepared to answer some detailed, potentially sensitive questions abut the decedent’s estate and situation. These will usually include questions related to finances, marital relationships, family, etc. The answers to these questions will be crucial to determining the best options for proceeding. During the consultation, you will also have the opportunity to ask any questions you may have so think ahead of time of any questions you have.

