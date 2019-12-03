A fabulous new feature in Marina District business windows this holiday season is the Destination Des Moines ‘Main Street Winter Waterland.’

Des Moines artist Ally Hood, a volunteer with Destination Des Moines, came up with this concept to engage the organization’s business members located in the Marina District by painting their windows with holiday cheer.

Participating businesses include B & E Meats, the Quarterdeck, Elsie’s 76 gas station, Arturo‘s Mexican Restaurant, Des Moines‘s Creek Restaurant, Vitality Chiropractic, Marine View Espresso, Edward Jones-Jay Venzke, All Points Yarn and Fleur Fresca.

All local businesses are encouraged to decorate their windows during the month of December to light up the town and spread joy.

Destiination Des Moines will kick off the Marina District holiday season with its annual tree lighting this Friday, Dec. 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Big Catch Plaza. Festivities will include pictures with Santa Claus, face painting, musical entertainment, cookies and cocoa and snow.

The event is FREE to the public and sponsored by Destination Des Moines.

Photos courtesy Destination Des Moines.