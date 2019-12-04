The Des Moines Police Department is reporting that on Nov. 29, 2019, Officers located a reported stolen vehicle at the Waterview Crossing Apartments, located at 21800 Pacific Highway S. (map below).
Police say that a search of the vehicle located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and over 50 pieces of stolen property.
Detectives are working to identify the recovered items and contact victims.
