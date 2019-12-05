The Des Moines Police Department is seeking the public’s help regarding a road rage incident on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019:

TIPS NEEDED

On Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at approximately 7 p.m. a white Nissan SUV and a medium blue sedan were in a road rage altercation.

It started at 10th and Kent/Des Moines and ended at 8th and 223rd. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading northbound possibly on 9th Ave S.

Any tips are appreciated! Check your Ring doorbells, tell us about first hand sightings and give our Detective Tschida a call at 206-878-3301.

“Thank you!”