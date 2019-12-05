SPONSORED :

Please join us this Season of Christmas to Worship at Des Moines United Methodist Church! We will be having the following activities and services, and would like to extend an invitation to all:

The Longest Night Service : Each year, on the Longest Night, December 21, we stop and reflect and listen for what it is we need to hear this year. For many, Christmas is not the most wonderful time of year, and it can be difficult to grieve during a season urging happiness. For others, this is a difficult season for another reason. This service provides a time to reflect with others who understand that Christmas can be a hard season, when so many others do not understand this. This service will be Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

Celtic Christmas Eve : The pipes will be playing, the bells ringing, prayers and liturgies from Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The piper will begin playing outside the church doors prior to the service for all to hear as they are welcomed in. This service will be Dec. 24 at 8 p.m.

House of Bread Service: This special service will continue our Christmas season with singing of carols, readings, and a surprise! This service is Dec. 29 at 9:30 a.m.

Please contact the main office if you have any questions:

(206) 878-8301

http://desmoinesumc.org

22225 9th Ave S.

Des Moines, WA 98198