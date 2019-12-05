REMINDER : Winterfest will be returning to Normandy Park this Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019!

This annual event is brought to you by the local non-profit Friends of Normandy Park, an organization focused on helping make the City of Normandy Park and greater community a better, happier place. With the help of their community volunteers, they organize fundraisers, community-building events, and support the amazing community of Normandy Park.

Here’s the schedule:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Manhattan Village : Cookie decorating at QFC, Santa PAWS photos at Paws in The Park, carolers and a children’s choir.

: Cookie decorating at QFC, Santa PAWS photos at Paws in The Park, carolers and a children’s choir. 5 – 6:30 p.m. at Normandy Park Towne Center: 7th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, arrival of Santa, Arts & Crafts, School choirs, prizes for children, hot beverages, spiced wine in the wine garden and SNOW!

“Winterfest is a wonderful opportunity for our community to invite our friends and neighbors to experience the best of Normandy Park, and celebrate the season together,” said Susan West of Friends of Normandy Park.

“We are thrilled to help support Winterfest.” Andrea H. Reay President/CEO of Seattle Southside Chamber added. “It is so important to shop and buy local so that we can support our local businesses during the Holiday shopping season and all year long. Please join us at Winterfest and don’t forget to shop, buy and dine local.”

Winterfest wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community, businesses and volunteers, the city of Normandy Park as well as sponsors including: Riteline Tax, US Bank, Waste Management, Berkshire Hathaway, Manhattan Village, Normandy Park Towne Center, City of Normandy Park, Normandy Park Residents, Papa John’s Pizza, Old Spaghetti Factory, Friends of Normandy Park Foundation, Print Place, The B-Town & Normandy Park Blogs, Empire Coffee, Hans Deli, Premier Computers, Starbucks, and QFC.

For more information on Winterfest, please go to the event Facebook page facebook.com/normadyparkwinterfest, email Friends of Normandy Park at [email protected] or call the Chamber (206) 575-1633 or visit the Chamber website https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com/events/details/normandy-park-winterfest-12-07-2019-3149?calendarMonth=2019-12-01

About Winterfest

An annual celebration of community organized by the nonprofit Friends of Normandy Park and supported by the City of Normandy Park and local residents and businesses.

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.