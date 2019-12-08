UPDATE 12/8/19 11:12 A.M.: Missing and endangered subject Donovan F. Potter has been located in Chelan County, Des Moines Police announced.

“He is fine and will be reunited with his family. Thank you for your assistance.”

PREVIOUSLY :

MISSING/ENDANGERED ADULT : Des Moines resident Donovan F. Potter (pictured above) is missing and endangered, Des Moines Police announced.

He has been diagnosed with dementia.

Donovan is 84-years old, has a full head of silver hair, stands about 6’ 1“ with a medium build.

He may be wearing a black coat.

Police say that on Sunday morning, Dec. 8, 2019 at 4:30 a.m., Potter located the keys for his family’s Green 2012 4-door, Toyota Camry with Washington license plate AHN8907. Potter left his residence located in the 27600 block of 10th Avenue South in Des Moines, Washington (map below).

His family believes he may try to drive to the Portland, Oregon area where he once resided.

A Silver Alert has been initiated.

Anyone with information on Donavan’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 immediately.